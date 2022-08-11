After being dominated by India, the West Indies side led by Nicholas Pooran is currently taking on New Zealand in a three-match T20I series followed by ODIs. Before this series, West Indies were beaten by India in the ODI series 3-0 and then were outplayed once again in the 5-match T20I series that they lost 1-4.

The struggle continued for West Indies as they were beaten by New Zealand by 13 runs in the first T20I played at the Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. Odean Smith was the only positive for West Indies but his all-round show was not enough to halt New Zealand.

New Zealand were chuffed with the return of skipper Kane Williamson, who looked extremely solid with a 47-run innings off 33 deliveries and gave his side the perfect start. Devon Conway, too, chipped in with a 29-ball 43. Glenn Phillips and Daryl Mitchell could not kick on after their starts and the Black Caps needed Jimmy Neesham's 15-ball 33 in the end to power New Zealand towards the finish they needed.

In a stellar display of athleticism shown on the field, Shimron Hetmyer plucked out a marvelous catch at deep cover point to dismiss Martin Guptill.

Guptill and Conway took New Zealand off to a flyer before Hetmyer pulled off a stunner to send Guptill back to the hut in the eighth over. Smith then picked up Conway off the next delivery and he looked the pick of the bowlers from West Indies.

What a catch from @SHetmyer! A display of brilliant athleticism to get @Martyguptill's wicket. Watch all the action from the New Zealand tour of West Indies LIVE, only on #FanCode 👉https://t.co/6aagmd7vyt@windiescricket @BLACKCAPS#WIvNZ pic.twitter.com/oAmqHi8sy0 — FanCode (@FanCode) August 11, 2022



West Indies never got going in the chase as Tim Southee got rid off Kyle Mayers in the second over. However, Shamarh Brooks played a fighting knock of 42 off 43 while wickets fell at the other end. West Indies were reduced to 114/7 and the only resistance came in the form of a 50-run partnership off 23 deliveries between Smith and Romario Shepherd.

