Something very unique happened in Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 on Tuesday as bowler Abhishek Tanwar ended up conceding 18 runs off a single delivery.

In the match between Chepauk Super Gillies and Salem Spartans, pacer Tanwar gave away 26 in the penultimate over of the first innings including 18 from the last ball.

With one more ball to go, Spartans’ Tanwar cleaned up Sanjay Yadav but it was a no ball. On the free-ht which was also a no ball, Yadav hit a six. On the next free-hit, 2 runs were taken as even that delivery turned out to be a no ball. The next ball went for a wide and the next ball that led to the conclusion of the over was smashed for another six by Yadav.

This way 18 came from one legal delivery that included 14 runs from the bat in 2 sixes and a double, while 4 came in extras; 3 from no balls and 1 from a wide.

Eventually, CSG made 217/5 batting first while Tanwar finished with figures of 1/44.

In reply, Salem Spartans were restricted to 165/9 as they lost the match by 52 runs.

Captain Tanwar had an opportunity to bat and he scored 1 off 2.

