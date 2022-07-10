Watch: ‘Batsman is frustrated’, David Warner’s hilarious message to broadcasters over stump mic goes viral

Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

Towards the end of play on Day two of the ongoing second Test in the Island nation, Warner was quick to use the stump mic in order to send a message to journalist Geoff Lemon.

File image of Australia batter David Warner. AFP

Australian batting star David Warner was at his hilarious best on Saturday during his team’s second Test against Sri Lanka at Galle.

Towards the end of play on Day two, Warner was quick to use the stump mic in order to send a message to journalist Geoff Lemon. Sri Lanka were batting at the time, with Kusal Mendis and Angelo Mathews the two batters.

The incident took place when the duo complained to the umpire about being disturbed during the game, courtesy of people moving around in the press box, just above the sightscreen.

The person in particular, who was roaming around in a yellow shirt was Australian journalist Geoff Lemon.

With Mathews reporting the incident, Warner was quick to take matters into his own hands, using the stump mic to convey a message.

“Broadcast, can you tell Geoff Lemon to sit down, in the yellow. Batsman is frustrated, please,” Warner could be heard over the stump mic, the video of which has since gone viral.

Geoff Lemon, too took it in good stead, replying to Warner in a tweet, where he said: “Actually, David, it’s more of a beige and cinnamon.”

Having won the opening Test, Australia are aiming for a series sweep in Galle. After Australia posted 364 in the first innings of the second Test, Sri Lanka have responded in a fighting fashion, taking a lead which is nearing fifty, with Dinesh Chandimal having scored a century.

Updated Date: July 10, 2022 17:48:02 IST

