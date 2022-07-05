Watch: Babar Azam's surprised answer to reporter's 'you broke another Virat Kohli record' question

It has been a tough few months for former India captain Virat Kohli. An extended slump has seen him fall in rankings across formats, while Pakistan captain Babar Azam has maintained an extraordinary run of prolific scores.

Ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka, Babar was addressing a press conference where he spoke about a number of issues. However, his response to a question about toppling Virat Kohli’s long-standing record of holding the number 1 spot as a T20 batter for the maximum days caught everyone's attention.

The Pakistan captain set a new record in T20 cricket by being the top-ranked T20 batter for the longest time. He overtook Kohli's total number of 1013 days as the No. 1 T20-ranked batter to set this new world record.

A reporter asked Babar, "I have two questions to ask. My first question is... you recently broke Virat Kohli's record..." but before he could finish this question, Babar interjected and asked, "Which one?".

The reporter went on, "You have remained No. 1 in T20Is for the longest time." To it, Babar replied, "Alright". After this query, Babar gave a lot of credit to his hard work for this consistency. "I would like to thank god. There is hard work involved and that is why I have been able to give good performances,” he said.

After the closely-fought series against Australia, Pakistan will head across to Sri Lanka on 6 July. They will play a three-day warm-up match, which will then be followed by two Test matches that start on 16 and 24 July respectively. The captain said that he expected the pitches in Sri Lanka to assist spin and play differently and hence, his side has been having practice sessions on similar pitches in similar conditions as part of their training.

