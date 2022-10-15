Watch: Babar Azam’s 28th birthday celebrations attended by Rohit Sharma and other captains

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has become a swashbuckling batter in recent times with his exceptional technique and stroke-playing ability. He has not only enriched his personal cabinet but also led Pakistan to new heights in the sport.

The world No 1 batter in ODIs is celebrated his 28th birthday on Saturday. As the side has already reached Australia to play the T20 World Cup slated to begin on 16 October, Azam’s birthday celebration was quite special. The star-studded party featured captains of the other 15 nations that will compete in the tournament. The International Cricket Council (ICC) wished the Pakistani batter through their official Twitter and shared some glimpses of the celebration.

The ICC captioned the Twitter post, “Happy birthday, Babar Azam. That cake looks good.” Check the post here:



The Pakistan Cricket Board also shared a video of the celebrations.

Watch:

Special guests for the birthday of 🇵🇰 ©️! 🎊😊 We invited all the team captains at the @T20WorldCup to celebrate Babar Azam’s birthday 🎂🙌 pic.twitter.com/WZFzYXywsO — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 15, 2022



Big names like India skipper Rohit Sharma, New Zealand’s Kane Williamson, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan and others marked their presence in the special ceremony. The players were seen in their team kit while attending the party. A giant green birthday cake was one of the main attractions. Azam cut the cake with a hearty smile on his face and the other cricketers went on to sing “Happy Birthday” for him.

Since being shared on the internet, the post grabbed the attention of cricket enthusiasts. Numerous wishes poured into the comments section for Azam.

A user marked Azam as the “best Asian all-format opener” and wished “happy birthday.”

Best Asian Allformat opener 🔥

Happy birthday @babarazam258 — K. I. N. G 18 (@stankohli18) October 15, 2022



A Pakistani fan wished the captain luck for the upcoming World Cup.

Happy birthday our Skipper best of luck for world cup 🥰 — pant +Rizwan Fan (@rizwanfan1) October 15, 2022



A person stated, “Thanks icc for providing a cake to our King look at the happiness on his face after seeing it. It’s so wholesome.”

Thanks icc for providing cake to our King look at the happiness in his face after seeing awww it’s so wholesome ❤️ — Himanshu Pandey 🇮🇳 (@proudindian7197) October 15, 2022



An individual noted, “In front of captains of different teams that is one thing he will never forget.”

In front of captains of different teams that is one thing he will never forget Happy Birthday 🎉🇵🇰❤️ — Umer Farooq (@UmerUchiha) October 15, 2022



Here are some other reactions:

Happy Birthday to one of the best player of Pakistan #BabarAzam — Shubham Rai 🇮🇳 (@Shubham201219) October 15, 2022

Happy birthday skipper🥳💕,

Prayers for u & team🇵🇰 — suمaira (@sumaira_sparrow) October 15, 2022

So happy seeing you this way, Babarr ❤️‍🩹 — Sakina (@srazaic) October 15, 2022



Pakistan are coming off a commendable win in the tri-series played against New Zealand and Bangladesh. The side will kickstart their World Cup journey with the mega clash against arch-rivals India.

In last year’s campaign, the Men in Blue endured their first defeat against Pakistan in a World Cup game. Earlier, the Babar Azam-led unit also thrashed India in the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup. Both teams will come out all guns blazing when they lock horns on 23 October at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

