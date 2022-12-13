Watch: Australia women's cricketer Phoebe Litchfield’s interactive session with local girls in Mumbai

Australia Women’s cricket team is touring India for a five-match T20 International series. After the completion of the first two games, the sides are equally matched with one victory each. Ahead of the third match, the Australian unit spent some interactive sessions with young cricketers at Mumbai’s Cricket Club of India (CCI).

Some glimpses of the fun-filled meeting were shared by Australia Women’s Cricket Team on their official Twitter handle. In the clip, Phoebe Litchfield can be seen having casual discussions with the kids and teaching them some basics of the sport.

Shabash! Phoebe Litchfield got right into the spirit of things at the kids cricket clinic in Mumbai yesterday 😆#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/MUAX7zuasm — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) December 12, 2022



The local girls, in front of the watchful eyes of the Aussie cricketers, practised their bowling and fielding skills. Litchfield, who got her maiden call-up in the international circuit on the tour of India, seemed quite excited and enjoyed the session. She spoke to the young prodigies and offered crucial tips.

In the clip, Litchfield can be spotted enquiring about the age of a girl. However, as soon as the girl revealed how old she was, the 19-year-old batter got quite embarrassed. One of her teammates said, “Same as Phoebe, she is also 19.” In response, Litchfield smilingly noted, “It feels weird. I am like their age.” She was also spotted teaching a fielder how to throw.

Additionally, the Aussie batter asked one of the kids about her favourite cricketer. The girl responded with the name of India opener Smriti Mandhana. Litchfield, who played alongside the Indian cricketer for Sydney Thunder in the 2020-21 WBBL, liked her choice and disclosed an interesting fact, “She (Mandhana) gave me one of her bats and yeah, I still use it.”

Before her debut tour, Litchfield admitted that sharing the pitch with Mandhana would come in handy as she had learnt a lot of things from her.

In the end, Litchfield also learnt how to say “well played” in Hindi. Then she tried to encourage the girls in their local language by saying, “Shabash.” The Aussie brigade concluded the session after a group photo with the local cricketers.

Litchfield is considered the next big thing for Australia owing to her impressive performance in domestic tournaments. However, the southpaw did not get the opportunity to bat and is still waiting for that chance to showcase her skill on the international stage.

