WATCH: Arshdeep Singh, Rishabh Pant make mess of a run out chance as Sri Lanka steal win against India

Sri Lanka held their nerves during the Super 4 match of the Asia Cup 2022 against India and clinched a win by 6 wickets after chasing down a target of 174 in a final over thriller.

The Lankan side needed 7 runs from the final over and the ball was handed to Arshdeep Singh. The left-arm pacer only gave five in the first four deliveries as the equation was down to 2 required off 2. But what unveiled next was a disappointment for the Indian fans.

Arshdeep bowled a brilliant length delivery to Dasun Shanaka who was on strike. The right-hander was beaten by the delivery while trying to through the off side and the ball carried to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Meanwhile, the two batters went for the first run and Pant who had the ball in his hands attempted a direct hit on the stumps at the striker’s end but couldn’t really hit the wood work. Arshdeep who backed up throw then made an attempt to hit the stumps at the non-striker’s end and he too missed it completely, giving the Sri Lankan batters an opportunity to complete the second run as well and steal win.

Sri Lanka are now sitting at the helm of the points table with four points from two games while India have suffered two defeats on the trot. Now, Pakistan are set to lock horns with Afghanistan on Wednesday and if the Babar Azam-led side beat the Afghan team then India’s tournament will be over. Pakistan will then set up a final with Sri Lanka as Afghanistan have also lost the first match that they played against Sri Lanka earlier. Two defeats in succession will mean curtains on their campaign as well.

The Lankan side needed 174 to win in 20 overs and were off to a brisk start to the chase against India. Openers Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis put up a partnership of 97 runs for the first wicket before Nissanka was eventually sent back in the hut for 52 off 37. Mendis also notched up a fifty.

But Nissanka’s departure was followed by some more wickets as spinners and especially Yuzevndra Chahal rattled the top and middle order of the Sri Lankan side. He scalped three wickets while Ashwin picked up one to leave the team in a spot of bother at 110/4 in the 15th over.

But it was captain Shanaka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa who held the nerves and chipped in with an unbeaten stand of 64 runs for the fifth wicket and eventually took the side home. Earlier, India rode on Rohit Sharma’s 72 off 41 to put 173/8 in 20 overs.

