Watch: Arjun Tendulkar’s searing yorkers flatten stumps in practice session

Fans of Sachin Tendulkar are eagerly waiting for his son Arjun to make his Indian Premier League debut. The Mumbai-based franchise snapped up him for Rs 30 lakh in this year’s IPL mega auction but is yet to pick him in the playing XI.

Mumbai Indians have posted some glimpses of the young cricketer's practice session on their official Instagram account, igniting excitement about his possible debut.

In a recent video, Arjun Tendulkar is seen developing his fast-bowling skills in the nets. The left-hand quick's yorker drill could send chills down the spine of opponent batters.

Watch:

In the video, the first ball went down the leg side and missed the stumps. The second ball was on the line and shattered the leg stump. The third one also kissed the leg stump, but only after hitting the shoes placed before it.

Mumbai Indians captioned the video, ‘Arjun perfect since ages.’ The video wowed Mumbai fans, many of whom are hoping to see the Tendulkar scion make his debut in the side's last game of the season. In the comment section, some users have also requested the team management to give Arjun Tendulkar a chance as they are really positive about his talent.

The young seamer has been a part of the Mumbai side as a net bowler for a few years. Tendulkar was picked up by the franchise in the mega auction for the 2021 IPL. However, he did not feature in any of the matches. This year, Mumbai Indians again signed on the youngster and added him to the squad for IPL 2022.

Prior to the encounter against Lucknow Super Giants, there was a buzz that Arjun Tendulkar might get a chance in the playing XI as the team had shared his picture on their Instagram account. But fans got disappointed after seeing it was Fabian Allen who made his debut in the match.

This year's IPL campaign has not gone well for the five-time champions. They only managed to win three of their thirteen contests so far. The Rohit Sharma brigade will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in their last fixture today at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.