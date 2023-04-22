Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Watch: Arjun Tendulkar dismisses Prabhsimran Singh with a superb yorker during MI-PBKS clash at Wankhede

Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh departed for 26 after getting trapped leg-before by a superb yorker from Mumbai Indians left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar.

Mumbai Indians seamer Arjun Tendulkar celebrates after dismissing Punjab Kings opener Prabhsimran Singh. Sportzpics

Buoyed by his performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Mumbai Indians (MI) left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar had his moment during the IPL 2023 home fixture against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) when he dismissed Prabhsimran Singh with a gem of a delivery.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

In-form opener Prabhsimran, who has been a revelation in the powerplay this season, got off to another promising start after PBKS were invited to bat by MI at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Prabhsimran raced to 26 with the help of a four and two sixes, and would’ve fancied bringing up his second half-century of the season from thereon.

Tendulkar, who made his debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium earlier this season, put paid to those hopes with a scorching yorker in his second over of the evening — the ball angling into the right-hand batter from over the wicket and hitting Prabhsimran on the foot right in front of middle, making for the easiest of decisions for the umpire.

Watch the dismissal here:

Tendulkar’s spell, though, would end on a rather expensive note later in the Punjab innings as he would end up conceding 31 in his third over — including a six each to Sam Curran and Harpreet Bhatia as well as three fours, one of which came off a no-ball.

Punjab were struggling for the most part of their innings, getting reduced to 83/4 at the halfway mark and crawling to 105/4 before a sensational partnership between Curran and Bhatia changed the course of the game. Skipper Curran and Bhatia tore the Mumbai attack, including and especially Tendulkar, to shreds as they added a whirlwind 92 for the fifth wicket in just 48 balls to revive.

Together with a cameo from wicketkeeper-batter Jitesh Sharma (25 off 7), Punjab ended up posting a commanding 214/8 on the board to give their hopes of collecting their fourth win in seven games a massive boost.

Updated Date: April 22, 2023 21:41:14 IST

