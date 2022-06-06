Watch| Applause, hugs, high-fives: Joe Root receives a hero’s welcome after match-winning century against New Zealand

Joe Root, who had to step down as England Test captain after the West Indies tour, showed no signs of slowing down with the bat. After a stellar year in 2021, the right-handed batter continued to pile on runs for his side. On Sunday, he scored a match-winning 115 not out in the fourth innings at Lord's to take his side over the line against the World Test Champions New Zealand.

This was Joe Root’s 26th Test ton and in the process, he became only the second England batter to breach the 10,000 Test-run mark.

It was a controlled innings from the former England captain, who has taken his batting to the next level over the last 15-18 months. He was aptly supported by captain Ben Stokes and then wicket-keeper batter Ben Foakes in the chase.

After leading his side over the line, Root shook the hands of the New Zealand players and also received a standing ovation from the crowd at Lord’s. As he walked back through the Members' stand at Lord’s, he received a warm ovation from the people inside even as he made his way through the Lord’s pavilion and into the dressing room. In a video shared by England cricket, Root can be seen hugging captain Ben Stokes and soaking in the applause for his stellar knock.

Watch the video here:

The first Test against New Zealand was also the beginning of a new era for the England Test team under captain Ben Stokes and new head coach Brendon McCullum. It was a superb comeback from England after being bundled out for a meagre 141 in their first innings.

Chasing a target of 277, they were once again in a lot of strife at 69 for 4, but Stokes and Root stitched a vital partnership of 110 runs for the fifth wicket. Following Stokes's dismissal at 54, Ben Foakes (32 not out) added 120 runs for the sixth wicket with Root as England won the match by 5 wickets in the first hour of the fourth morning.

