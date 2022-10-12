Sheldon Jackson and Ambati Rayudu were on Wednesday involved in a heated argument during a Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 game between Saurashtra and Baroda at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore.

The incident happened during the ninth over of the Saurashtra innings when Jackson was batting. Jackson was at the crease and Rayudu was fielding at cover region, and the Saurashtra batter walked towards Rayudu after the Baroda skipper seemingly made a remark to Jackson.

The commentators on-air said that Rayudu was not pleased with Jackson taking too much time to get ready, and face the deliveries.

The umpires and players eventually got involved to end the fight between the two cricketers and solve the issue, but Rayudu went on to argue with the umpires, inspite of Jackson returning to the crease.

The video of the incident soon went viral on Twitter. Here’s the video:

Jackson was eventually dismissed for 17 by Lukman Meriwala in the ninth over, but Saurashtra went on to the win the contest by four wickets on the back of a 52-ball 97 from Samarth Vyas. Saurashtra were set a target of 176 after having opted to field first, and they chased it down with two balls to spare.

