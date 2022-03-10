Watch: Ajinkya Rahane takes trip down memory lane with visit to school, first cricket ground

Ajinkya Rahane recently visited his alma mater SV Joshi High School in Maharashtra’s Dombivli. He took a walk down memory lane recalling his early days spent at the institution. The former India Test vice-captain was accompanied by his wife Radhika and daughter Aarya.

Taking to his social media account, the Indian cricketer posted a video of his visit to the school. “There’s something about visiting your roots that keeps you grounded," he wrote in the caption of the video. Rahane further added, "Was at Dombivli with my family and irrespective of how the place changes, it holds the same place in my heart."

Check out the post here:

The 33-year-old also took his wife and daughter to the ground, located in the same city, where he learned the nuances of cricket. Further in the video, he spoke about how he had wanted to visit this place for many years and how it was finally made possible.

Looking back at the time when he took up the sport, the elegant right-handed batter stated that his love for the sport began from this ground and the school rightly supported him for it.

Towards the end of the video, Rahane felt that several changes had been introduced to the school but visiting it was a special affair.

For the ongoing two-match Test series against Sri Lanka at home, Rahane was snubbed citing poor form. According to reports, he and Cheteshwar Pujara were asked to play domestic cricket and reclaim their lost forms by the chief selector.

In a 2021-22 Ranji Trophy encounter against Saurashtra, Rahane scored a century. He is all set to return to action in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after being bought by the franchise for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

Last year, the 33-year-old batter led the Indian team to a historic Test series triumph in Australia, in regular captain Virat Kohli's absence.

