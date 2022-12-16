Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Watch: Adam Gilchrist pays emotional tribute to Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds

Video of Adam Gilchrist's tribute is interspersed with some of the trio’s moments in the BBL commentary box, especially the banter between Andrew Symonds and Shane Warne.

Watch: Adam Gilchrist pays emotional tribute to Shane Warne, Andrew Symonds

Adam Gilchrist was reduced to tears while speaking about Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds. Image: YouTube/Fox Cricket

Former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist has paid an emotional tribute to late friends and teammates Andrew Symonds and Shane Warne.

At the start of the Big Bash League on Tuesday, an emotional Gilchrist paid homage to the cricketers. Both Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds were a regular part of Fox Cricket‘s coverage of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Ahead of the game between Warne’s former team Melbourne Stars and the Sydney Thunder, Gilchrist said that it was going to be “a tough summer” without the cricketing icons. A video of his poignant tribute has been uploaded online and grabbed attention.

2022 Rewind: From Shane Warne to Bill Russell, sporting icons who passed away this year

Speaking about ‘Roy’ and ‘Warnie’, as Symonds and Warne were fondly called, Gilchrist said in the video, “Their record on the field was well documented – they were national icons, they were our icons, our favourites here in the commentary box. They were cheeky. A little bit naughty. Their banter was brilliant and educational – sort of. What they said made sense most of the time.”

The footage is interspersed with some of their moments in the Big Bash commentary box, especially the banter between Andrew Symonds and Shane Warne. The camaraderie between them will surely leave any fan teary-eyed.

Watch:

“The game goes on, it does, but we miss our two mates. Our rockstar, the king and his humble jester,” Gilchrist stated.

Shane Warne had passed away in March this year after a suspected heart attack in Thailand. Andrew Symonds died in a car accident in May.

The Melbourne Stars have confirmed they will permanently retire the No. 23 jersey worn by Warne as a tribute to the legend.

Read all the Latest NewsTrending NewsCricket NewsBollywood NewsIndia News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 16, 2022 16:52:29 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

'Greatest cricketer of modern era': Ricky Ponting pays emotional tribute to Shane Warne; watch video
First Cricket News

'Greatest cricketer of modern era': Ricky Ponting pays emotional tribute to Shane Warne; watch video

Ex-Australia captain Ponting got teary-eyed while paying tribute to late spin legend Warne, who was elevated to the ‘Legend’ status in the Sport Australia Hall of Fame, joining fellow cricketers Donald Bradman, Keith Miller, Richie Benaud and Dennis Lillee.

Big Bash League: Sydney Thunder bowled out for lowest-ever T20 score inside powerplay; watch video
First Cricket News

Big Bash League: Sydney Thunder bowled out for lowest-ever T20 score inside powerplay; watch video

Sydney Thunders could never get going in their run chase as Henry Thornton (5/3) and Wes Agar (4/6) wreaked havoc and decimated the batting lineup in a ruthless manner.

Big Bash League: Bail falls on its own during Renegades-Heat tie, leaves batter confused
First Cricket News

Big Bash League: Bail falls on its own during Renegades-Heat tie, leaves batter confused

The Melbourne Renegades batter Nic Maddinson went on to score 45 more runs after the incident and proved pivotal in his side’s win 22-run victory.