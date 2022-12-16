Former Australia wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist has paid an emotional tribute to late friends and teammates Andrew Symonds and Shane Warne.

At the start of the Big Bash League on Tuesday, an emotional Gilchrist paid homage to the cricketers. Both Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds were a regular part of Fox Cricket‘s coverage of the Big Bash League (BBL).

Ahead of the game between Warne’s former team Melbourne Stars and the Sydney Thunder, Gilchrist said that it was going to be “a tough summer” without the cricketing icons. A video of his poignant tribute has been uploaded online and grabbed attention.

2022 Rewind: From Shane Warne to Bill Russell, sporting icons who passed away this year

Speaking about ‘Roy’ and ‘Warnie’, as Symonds and Warne were fondly called, Gilchrist said in the video, “Their record on the field was well documented – they were national icons, they were our icons, our favourites here in the commentary box. They were cheeky. A little bit naughty. Their banter was brilliant and educational – sort of. What they said made sense most of the time.”

The footage is interspersed with some of their moments in the Big Bash commentary box, especially the banter between Andrew Symonds and Shane Warne. The camaraderie between them will surely leave any fan teary-eyed.

Watch:



“The game goes on, it does, but we miss our two mates. Our rockstar, the king and his humble jester,” Gilchrist stated.

Shane Warne had passed away in March this year after a suspected heart attack in Thailand. Andrew Symonds died in a car accident in May.

The Melbourne Stars have confirmed they will permanently retire the No. 23 jersey worn by Warne as a tribute to the legend.

