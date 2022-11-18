'Ee sala cup namde': AB de Villiers delivers special message to his RCB family, watch

Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of the most talented sides in IPL history, have alarmingly never won the title. But their former player AB de Villiers showed faith in the side.

The legendary cricketer explained that the team would just require to break the shackles once and the trophies would keep coming. So, he called the massive fanbase of the Bangalore-based franchise to cheer for their favourite side next year.

During an interview, the ex-South Africa batter opined that RCB needs to win the first title to shift the momentum in the cash-rich tournament. However, he also made a special mention of the possibility of a turn-around of fortune in T20 cricket.

It is no secret who @ABdeVilliers17 will be cheering for this year!#RCB fans, are you ready to chant Ee Sala Cup Namde with him?🤩 pic.twitter.com/sf5fCYJmju — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) November 17, 2022



RCB has so far reached the knockout stage several times but failed to go across the final barrier. They have appeared in the IPL final thrice.

However, de Villiers is hopeful that the Faf du Plessis-led side can manage to erase the title drought as the franchise is looking to build a solid squad for the 2023 edition.

During the conversation he said, “How many seasons have passed by now? Fourteen, fifteen, or whatever. Therefore, they are eager to remove the shackles. I believe that RCB will easily win two, three, and four matches if they win this one, but we’ll have to wait and see.”

The legendary batter refused to comment on the knockout stage as according to him, “T20 is a bit of a gamble sometimes.”

While talking about his playing days in the RCB outfit, De Villiers got nostalgic. Walking down memory lane, he acknowledged, “RCB meant the world to me. It changed my life since I joined them back in 2011.”

Referring to his special bonding with Virat Kohli, Mr 360 asserted, “I have made friends for life. They are parts of me and my family. We are RCBians.”

He showed full support for the side and asked the fans to gather at the stadium. “To my RCB family, Ee sala cup namde,” de Villiers added with a smile.

Recently, De Villiers had his name engraved in the RCB Hall of Fame alongside Chris Gayle. The South African is likely to return to the RCB dugout in some other role in the upcoming season.

He is in India to assist the RCB officials at the 2023 mini-auction slated to take place on 16 December.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.