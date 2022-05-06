Watch: 6 6 6 6 6 4 — Ben Stokes goes berserk, hits 34 in an over in County Championship

Ben Stokes struck an impressive 60-ball ton for county side Durham against Worcestershire on Friday in his first innings since being appointed England's Test captain. Stokes was at his aggressive best as he hammered 34 runs off one over on his way to a blistering hundred.

Stokes recently took over as England's new Test captain after Joe Root stepped down following a five-year reign that culminated in a string of painful defeats.

Stokes deposited the first five deliveries of Josh Baker's 20th over over the boundary ropes as he raised his bat after the fifth to celebrate his century, having thumped 10 sixes in total.

Stokes was one blow away from emulating West Indies great Garfield Sobers, the only batsman in Championship history to hit six sixes in an over, having done so for Nottinghamshire in 1968.

But he was ultimately left thumping his pads with his bat in frustration after merely hitting a four, sparing Baker from joining ex-Glamorgan seamer Malcolm Nash in an undesirable club.

Check out the video here:

6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 6️⃣ 4️⃣ What. An. Over. 34 from six balls for @benstokes38 as he reaches a 64 ball century 👏#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/yqPod8Pchm — LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 6, 2022

Stokes strode out to the crease at 360/2 on Day 2 with Durham on 360-4 and launched a scathing attack. His brought up his fifty off just 47 balls and then hit the accelerator button, bringing up his second fifty off just 17. He was finally dismissed by Brett D'Oliveira for 161 off 88 balls. His innings was laced with eight fours and 17 sixes.

Alex Lees (104), David Bedingham (135) and Stokes (161) hit tons as Durham posted a humongous 580/6 before declaring their first innings.

With AFP inputs

