Wasim Jaffer posts hilarious meme from Akshay Kumar film as England batters race along in their chase

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer mocked the flat Edgbaston pitch during the fifth rescheduled Test match between India and England in Birmingham with a hilarious meme as the hosts raced away with the run chase in the fourth innings.

The Indian batting could not capitalise on the advantage as a spirited display by Ben Stokes after Lunch on Day 4, saw them post a target of 378 for the hosts in the fifth Test at Edgbaston.

The sun was out in its full glow and the pitch, that had shown signs of offering uneven bounce, had flattened out considerably as the likes of Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur could not extract any life out of the surface. The under-fire England openers, Zak Crawley and Alex Lees added 100 runs at a rate of almost 5 runs per over.

After a small hiccup with three quick wickets, Root and Bairstow also scored freely in the last session on day 4.

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer, who has become a bit of a Twitter icon with his hilarious memes, posted an image of Akshay Kumar and Johnny Lever from the movie Khatta Meetha where they can be seen riding a heavy roller that is used to flatten out roads. He equated it to the pitch that looked as flat as a road and offered no assistance to either the spinners or the seamers.

Sanjay Manjrekar and Harsha Bhogle as well condemned the pitch and the batch of Dukes ball that has been used during the Test season in England.

Earlier in the day, India were bowled out for 245 in their second innings on the fourth day of the Test. They set England a target of 378 to draw the series. For the visitors, Cheteshwar Pujara was the top-scorer with a gutsy 66, while Rishabh Pant notched up 57 after his first-innings century.

England captain Ben Stokes stepped up after lunch and ended with figures of 4/33 and hastened India’s end. Stuart Broad and Matty Potts picked up two wickets apiece. After a stunning start by the openers, India roared back into the contest with three quick wickets, but Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow knocked the stuffing out of Bumrah and company with another stunning century partnership.

England batters continued to torment the English bowlers on day 5 as well as they finished the record run chase in the first session itself. The run chase also marked England's highest run chase in Test cricket, and the highest run chase by any team against India.

