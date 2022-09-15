Wasim Akram gifts '414 Perfume' to his 400th Test wicket Russel Arnold, see photos

Pakistan’s Wasim Akram and Sri Lanka’s Russel Arnold share a good bonding. However, their on-field rivalry had always been a great show for cricket fans in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Both the former cricketers were also spotted in the commentary box during the recently-concluded Asia Cup, where Sri Lanka came out victorious among the Asian nations. Now, Arnold has come up with a Twitter post where he can be spotted smilingly posing with a ‘Wasim Akram 414’ perfume which has been presented by the Sultan of Swing himself.

Akram introduced this exclusive perfume brand by collaborating with Junaid Jamshed’s lifestyle brand, J. Fragrances in 2016. It has another segment named ‘Wasim Akram 502,’ launched in 2017. Interestingly, both segments represent two exceptional landmarks of Akram – his 414 Test wickets and 502 ODI wickets.



The Lankan legend thanked Akram for the present through his Twitter post and wrote, “This is good stuff.” In no time, the Pakistan great responded to the post quite sarcastically. In reply, Akram also shared a Twitter post on his account saying, “No worries buddy and remember you were one of them in fact the 400th one if I am not wrong.”

No worries buddy and remember you were one them in fact the 400th one if I am not wrong 😜 enjoy . https://t.co/JXhRNoy3I2 — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) September 15, 2022



With the exchange, Akram wanted to remind Arnold that the southpaw was one of his 414 Test scalps and especially the 400th wicket which he picked up in a Test in 2000 at the Sinhalese Sports Cricket Ground in Colombo.

It was the opening Test during Pakistan’s tour of Sri Lanka. Akram headed to the venue with only two wickets behind the feat. In the first innings, the left-arm seamer managed to take one wicket. In the second innings against Arnold, Akram bowled an outswing delivery that took the outside edge of the former’s bat and found the grab of the third-slip fielder, Mohammad Wasim. With the wicket, Akram became the fourth bowler to achieve this milestone after New Zealand’s Richard Hadlee, India’s Kapil Dev, and West Indies’ Courtney Walsh.

