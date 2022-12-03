Former India player Laxman Sivaramakrishnan has lavished praise on Washington Sundar and added that he is a genuine all-rounder and a conventionally correct player.

“Washington Sundar is one for the future. He is a genuine all-rounder. He can bat in any condition and the team can depend on him to get runs. He can bat at number 5 or 6,” Sivaramakrishnan said.

“Sundar is a very efficient player, conventionally correct player. So, he can be the one who can stabilize things in the middle order. He is capable of bowling his 10 overs economically,” he further added speaking in a media interaction arranged by Sony Sports Network ahead of India’s ODI series against Bangladesh.

.@Sundarwashi5 scored a fighting half-century & was our top performer from the first innings of the third #NZvIND ODI. 👏 👏 #TeamIndia A summary of his knock 🔽 pic.twitter.com/4JcYJkRmdG — BCCI (@BCCI) November 30, 2022

The former spinner also emphasised on the importance of having genuine all-rounders in the side to win big tournaments.

“If you look at the teams that won the World Cups in 1983 and 2011 respectively and the World Championship in 1985, they all had plenty of all-rounders. In 1983, we had Kapil Dev, Mohinder Amarnath, Roger Binny, Madan Lal could bat and then we had Ravi Shastri as the spinning all-rounder.”

“In the World Championship as well, we played five games and won them quite convincingly. Then again, we had plenty all-rounders. If you see that particular team, from one to eleven, everybody had First-class centuries. In 2011, Yuvraj Singh was incredible. He was sensational. He could bat, he could bowl and he was brilliant in the field.”

“You got to have genuine all-rounders in the side,” he said.

Asked who among Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav makes it to the XI, he was quick enough to pick Iyer considering the batter’s current form.

“Shreyas Iyer has been getting runs as of now and deserves to be in the XI. Moreover, I would start investing in Shubman Gill straightaway.”

India are in Bangladesh for a three-match ODI series which will be followed by two Tests. The first ODI is scheduled to take place in Dhaka on Sunday.

