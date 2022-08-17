Want to win another World Cup for West Indies: Andre Russell

Andre Russell has said that he still wants to play international cricket for West Indies and hopes to win at least one more World Cup with the side. The all-rounder has not played for West Indies since the T20 World Cup in November 2021.

Last week, in response to head coach Phil Simmons' comments that he should not be "begging" players to play for West Indies, Russell wrote, "I know this was coming but am gonna stay quiet," in a since-deleted Instagram post.

Russell was asked about the situation by former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy on Sky Sports during a match in the Hundred. Russell hit back at the West Indies team management for making him "look bad."

"I'm going to be quiet," Russell said, "because at the end of the day, we had a discussion, and the discussion was very clear. So now, making me look bad, throwing me under the bus… I was expecting it. I'm going to stay quiet, Daren, to be honest."

On being asked if he still wanted to play for West Indies, Russell said: "Of course, of course. The maroon is all over. Honestly, I have two franchise hundreds and I wish those hundreds were actually playing for West Indies. I don't regret saying this just now. I really enjoyed playing for Jamaica Tallawahs but those two hundreds, it would be more special coming in international cricket.

"I always want to play and give back. But at the end of the day, if we are not agreeing on certain terms, you terms is my terms [sic], and they have to respect my terms as well. At the end of the day, it is what it is. We have families and we have to make sure that we give our best opportunity while we have one career.

"It's not like I can start over again. I'm 34 and I want to win another World Cup - or two more - for West Indies because at the end of the day, I'm here now, and I'm just taking it day by day."

Russell is currently playing for the Manchester Originals in the Hundred.

