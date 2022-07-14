'Want Babar Azam to break Virat Kohli's records,' says Pakistan cricketer Imam-ul-Haq

Kolkata: Pakistan batter Imam-ul-Haq said it's too early to compare their captain Babar Azam with Indian batting star Virat Kohli but added that as his best friend and teammate, he wants Babar to break the Indian's batting records in future.

Haq felt Babar, who has scored nearly 10,000 runs in international cricket, can't be compared to Kohli, who has more than 20,000 runs to his name.

“Virat Kohli is a legend and there’s no doubt about that. If someone has played 240 plus matches and someone 80, then you can’t compare them," Imam said in string of interviews on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. "If you compare their careers right now, then Babar is way ahead, but as my best friend and captain of Pakistan, I want him to break plenty of Kohli’s records."

The 26-year-old southpaw added that by the end of Azam's career, he expects his teammate to score three to four thousand runs more than Kohli.

“But right now, I can’t understand the comparisons. One has more than 10,000 runs. Yes, at the end of their careers, I want Babar to score 3 to 4 thousand runs more than Kohli in every format,” Imam added.

Azam has been in strong form this year as he has been scoring runs at an average of 92-plus in the ODIs, slamming three centuries and two fifties. His Test stats has been commendable this season as well as he has been averaging 78 over three Test matches with a highest score of 196.

Kohli, on the other hand, is struggling to score runs as after an average IPL, runs didn't come off his bat in the ongoing England series yet. After missing out the first ODI with a groin injury, Kohli was back in the line-up for the second ODI as India lead the series 1-0 after an emphatic 10-wicket win in the first game.

