VVS Laxman apologises for emoji in Andrew Symonds tribute tweet

The cricketing fraternity remains in deep shock over the passing of Andrew Symonds. After news of the former Australian cricketer’s demise broke over the weekend, several players paid tribute to the all-rounder. However, former India batsman VVS Laxman’s tweet on Symonds led many people to request that he take down the post.

The right-handed batter, who knew Symonds well, had mourned the Australian all-rounder’s death on social media with an emotional post. “Shocking news to wake up to here in India. Rest in peace my dear friend. Such tragic news’, Laxman wrote. He ended his post with a heartbreak emoji, and a crying emoji. View Laxman’s tweet here:

 

The former India batter was unaware that crying emoji he used was unapt for the tweet and is actually used to denote tears of joy. Fans were quick to notice the mistake. Many requested that the former cricketer take down the post. Take a look at some reactions here:  

 

Later on, Laxman apologised for the wrong emoji.

 

Andrew Symonds was a key member of the Australian side in the early 2000s. The all-rounder scored 5,088 runs in 198 ODI matches. He also scalped a total of 133 wickets in the format. In the 26 Tests that he played, Symonds scored 1,462 runs and scalped 24 wickets. The 46-year-old was also part of Australia’s World Cup winning squad in 2003 and 2007.

The news of Symonds' demise in a fatal car crash comes just months after the death of two other Australian greats- Rod Marsh and Shane Warne.

Symonds and VVS Laxman played together for the Deccan Chargers in the Indian Premier League. After being a part of the Chargers for three seasons, Symonds shifted to Mumbai Indians in 2011, where he played 11 games for the franchise. The all-rounder hung is boots from all formats of the game in 2012.

Updated Date: May 16, 2022 15:43:40 IST

