Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag sarcastically slammed Pakistani Islamist political commentator, Zaid Hamid for the mention of cricketer Ashish Nehra as a javelin thrower in one of his recent Twitter posts.

The Twitter exchange from Zaid Hamid came after Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem won the Gold medal in the Men’s Javelin Throw event at the Commonwealth Games 2022. His final throw recorded 90.18m which is the longest in the Commonwealth Games to date. With the golden throw, Arshad Nadeem also beat Indian icon Neeraj Chopra’s mark of 87.58m in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics final where the former had finished in 5th place.

Referring to the feat, Zaid Hamid wrote, “And what makes this victory even sweeter is the fact that this Pakistani athlete has destroyed Indian javelin throw hero Ashish Nehra. In the last competition, Ashish had defeated Arshad Nadeem. What a sweet revenge to come back…”

Though the Pakistani conspiracy theorist’s Twitter handle is banned in India, the blunder grabbed the attention of Virender Sehwag. He trolled the hilarious mistake by sharing a screenshot of it.

The caption of the post read, “Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill.”

Chicha, Ashish Nehra is right now preparing for UK Prime Minister Elections. So Chill pic.twitter.com/yaiUKxlB1Z — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) August 11, 2022

As Virender Sehwag is quite popular for his humorous exchanges, Indian fans keep his social media accounts in check. The merciless troll also did not go unnoticed by his followers. Since being shared, the post has garnered more than 30,000 likes on Twitter and the comment section has been flooded with numerous laughing emojis.

One of the commenters marked, "Viru paji ka square cut,” while another individual wrote, "Ashish Nehra…the one and only javelin throw champion, who used a cricket ball instead of a javelin.”

Another hilarious comment read, “A day without humiliation is a day wasted - Pakistani.”

Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem share a good bond off the field. After the rival thrower shared the video of his final CWG 2022 throw on Instagram, the Indian athlete wrote a congratulatory comment for him. In a post-competition interview, he asserted that the participation of Neeraj Chopra would be more fun. The Indian Olympic hero was ruled out of CWG 2022 due to a groin injury suffered at the World Championships.

