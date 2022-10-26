Virender Sehwag slams T20 World Cup organisers over cold sandwich controversy

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag criticised ICC T20 World Cup organisers for poor hospitality after reports came to light that cold food was served to Indian players at the ongoing tournament.

The 44-year-old retired opener that the time has moved forward and gone are days when western nations were known for their hospitality as India is a way better host than them.

“Gone are the days when one used to think that the Western countries offer so good hospitality. India are way ahead of most western countries when it comes to providing hospitality of the highest standards,” Sehwag tweeted.

As per reports, Indian players were served with cold food while it’s a must for players to serve with hot food after an intense training session while the menu is same for all the teams.

The incident happened after an optional training session attended by all players except all the fast bowlers and all-rounder Hardik Pandya, batter Suryakumar Yadav and spinner Axar Patel.

The training got over earlier than expected and the players expected a full-course meal during the lunch time.

“It’s not like any boycott… Some players did pick up fruits and falafel but everyone wanted to have lunch and hence they had food going back to the hotel,” a BCCI official privy to the development told PTI.

“The problem is that the ICC isn’t providing any hot food after lunch. In a bilateral series, the host association is in charge of catering and they always provide hot Indian meals after a training session. But for ICC, the rule is the same for all countries,” the official further said.

“You can’t just have a cold sandwich (not even grilled) with avocado, tomato and cucumber after two hours of training. That is plain and simple inadequate nourishment,” he added.

