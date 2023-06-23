Virender Sehwag has finally opened up on the speculations that he has been approached by BCCI for the Indian men’s cricket team’s chief selector post. It was recently reported that Sehwag was approached by BCCI to become the chief selector a position which fell vacant after the exit of Chetan Sharma.

However, Sehwag’s reply to the Times of India on the question if he was approached by BCCI was a “No”.

Currently, Shiva Sunder Das is operating as the interim chief selector of the committee which also includes S Sharath (south), Subroto Banerjee (central) and Salil Ankola (west).

On Thursday, BCCI also officially invited applications for the North Zone selector post. It is believed that the new North Zone selector will also be named the chief selector.

While former players like Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh from the north meet most of the criteria for the job they do not qualify because cricketers who have retired from the game at least five years back can only be picked.

The other criteria is that the candidate should have played seven Tests or 10 ODIs or at least 30 first-class matches.

Former India opener Sehwag matches all the criteria, however, the remuneration package offered by BCCI could become a deal breaker for former top cricketers.

A chief selector is paid Rs 1 crore annually while other members get Rs 90 lakh.

Former India cricketers who had big careers can easily make 4-5 times more money by appearing as experts on news channels.

“During CoA’s time, Viru (Sehwag) was asked to apply for head coach’s job and then it went to Anil Kumble. It is unlikely he will apply himself and also the pay package isn’t something that will be financially viable for someone of his stature,” a BCCI official had recently told the news agency PTI.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.