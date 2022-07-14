Virat Kohli's ex-teammate shares photo of reunion, reveals story behind nickname 'Chiru'

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has been going through an extended lean patch. The star batter was unable to make a mark in the recent edition of the Indian Premier League. He has also failed to score in the ongoing England tour. However, Kohli has continued to receive the support of his current and former teammates, one of whom has posted a sweet note about their reunion.

Dwaraka Ravi Teja, who plays for Meghalaya in the domestic circuit met Kohli recently. The two had shared a dressing room during their U-15 days. The 34-year-old batter caught up with Kohli in England and revealed how their reunion went.

“Met him aftr [sic] 6 yrs after IPL in UK & 1st thing he tells me is Chiru Kaise hai tu? U-15 days we were roommates & I used to watch chiranjeevi’s songs on tv & he danced to them & from then on Chiru was nickname we gave each other..It was great seeing u [sic] Chiru,” wrote Ravi Teja while sharing a photo with Kohli.

Check the post here:

Teja was a regular member of the Indian U-19 setup. Though he did not make it to the national team, he has performed well in the domestic circuit. The right-handed batter has played 78 First Class games since 2006, scoring 4,722 runs at an average of 41.06. In his last appearance in this year's Ranji Trophy, Teja scored 133 against Gujarat.

As for Kohli, it remains unconfirmed whether he will be a part of the playing XI for the second India-England ODI at Lord’s on 14 July. The right-handed batter missed out on the first match due to a groin injury.

At the post-match conference after India’s 10-wicket win in the first ODI, Jasprit Bumrah responded to a question on Kohli’s injury. “I don’t know the status of his injury because I did not play the last game (3rd T20I). Hopefully, he recovers, but I really don’t know the status of his injury,” the pacer said.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.