Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli won the ICC player of the month award for October following his performances in the T20 World Cup – scoring two half-centuries in three games and his performance in the T20I series against South Africa.

Virat Kohli expressed his gratitude for winning the award.

“It is a great honour for me to have been voted the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October. Being chosen as the standout player by fans across the globe as well as the panel makes this accolade even more special for me.”

Kohli didn’t fail to acknowledge the other nominees either.

“I want to pay tribute to the other nominees who performed so well during the month and also to my teammates, who continue to support me to perform to the best of my ability.”

Kohli registered 205 runs with the bat in October 2022. His knock of 82* (53) against Pakistan in their first World Cup match earned the highest praise as he led his team to victory from clutches of defeat He continued his hot form and also scored a half-century against the Netherlands.

“That majestic knock against Pakistan will be remembered as one of the all-time best T20I innings. I saw it live at the MCG and to deliver in such style, on that occasion, is only a privilege enjoyed by the greats of this beautiful game”, said former West Indies cricketer Darren Ganga, who is also ICC player of the month voting panel member.

“Kohli is the quintessential batter. He displayed immense character to overcome a lean period with the bat,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Nida Dar won the ICC Women’s player of the month award.

