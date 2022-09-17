‘Virat Kohli was bound to make a comeback, Rohit never looks out of form’: Sunil Narine

West Indies all-rounder Sunil Narine spoke highly of Indian batting stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

India has a strong top order and will highly depend on them going into the World Cup. Narine showered praise on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma and said that he always looks in form.

“Rohit is a quality player. There is no doubting his ability and I think once he is on the go, he is one of the best batters to watch. He is always in form and never looks out of form whether he is scoring runs or not. He is someone I always love to watch, Narine told journalist Vimal Kumar.

Narine also praised Sharma’s leadership role stating that he has had a brilliant run as captain. “He has had plenty of success as India captain – his IPL record is obviously good. He has a terrific head on his shoulders and he is winning games.”

Narine is currently playing in the Caribbean Premier League for Trinbago Knight Riders. He was not selected for the World Cup squad after not responding properly to captain Nicholas Pooran about his availability.

The all-rounder also said that Virat Kohli was bound to come back better after his form had dampened. Kohli was criticised for quite long for not being able to score runs. The bigger discussion was around his century that was eluded for almost three years.

However, he scored a century (122 off 61 deliveries) in the Asia Cup clash against Afghanistan and shut his critics once and for all.

Narine said, “It’s a part of the game. For someone like him who has been so good for a very long time, it is bound to happen. He is a quality player. He is one of the best in the world so he is always going to come back better,”

There have also been talks about a rift between the two. However, the fans of both the players have been at loggerheads every now and then on social media. The debate about who is the better batter between the two has been never-ending. Narine said that the fans shall be happy about both playing for India rather than fighting about their performances.

“People just like things to talk about. When guys are doing good, they always try to compare who is better and who is not. Everyone is good in their own way and own right and they play for the love of the game and their country than to outdo someone,” Narine explained.

