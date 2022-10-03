India batter Virat Kohli is likely to be rested for the third T20I against South Africa slated to take place on Tuesday in Indore. The home side has already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series and the team management would be looking to make some changes in the final XI.

“He has been rested from the final T20I,” said a BCCI official, according to news agency PTI.

The right-handed batter is back in form and has been scoring runs consistently for India. Kohli, in fact ended his century drought after he notched up a ton against Afghanistan during Asia Cup 2022.

The former India skipper remained unbeaten at 49 on Sunday during the second T20I against the Proteas as the hosts posted 237/3 in 20 overs after being put into bat. Openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma provided India with a solid start and put up a stand of 97 runs for the first wicket before the captain departed for 43 off 37. Later, KL was also sent back in the hut in quick succession for 57 off 28 but it Suryakumar Yadav and Kohli who joined hands and thoroughly dominated the South African bowling attack.

The two batters stitched a 102-run stand for the third wicket and it was a mix-up in the middle that eventually broke the partnership. Suryakumar was run out for 61 off 22.

In reply, South Africa lost two early wickets and were 1/2 when Quinton de Kock was joined by Aiden Markram and the two batters tried to steady the ship for the visitors. Markram was undone by Axar Patel for 33 off 19 while De Kock went on to score an unbeaten 69 off 48.

But the headlines were made by David Miller who hammered the Indian bowlers all around the park to score 106* off 47. The left-handed batter’s efforts though went in vain as South Africa could only manage 221/3 in 20 overs and lost the match by 16 runs.

With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.