Virat Kohli: The records that make him India's most successful Test captain

Virat Kohli on Saturday stepped down as India Test captain, a day after the series loss against South Africa. India may have faltered at the final frontier again but Kohli's era of captaincy, which began in 2014, saw India register numerous memorable highs including two Test series wins in Australia.

He is India's most successful Test captain with the team winning 40 out of 68 matches under him. He also holds the record for most Test appearances as India Test captain (68). Only Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting, and Steve Waugh have won more matches than Kohli as a captain in Tests.

Kohli's record as India Test captain:

Matches — 68

Won — 40

Lost — 17

Draw — 11

Let's take a look at Kohli's achievements as India Test captain:

— He holds the record for scoring most Test centuries (20) as India captain. Internationally, he is only behind South Africa’s Smith (28). With seven double centuries, Kohli holds the record for most double tons as a Test captain.

— Under the leadership of Kohli, India in 2018-19 won their first Test series in Australia. He also led India to the finals of the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC).

— India won 24 Tests at home under Kohli's captaincy which is a record for Indian captains. He is third on that list behind Ponting (28) and Smith (30).

— Kohli never lost a home Test series as a captain, winning 11 out of 11.

— Under Kohli, India win seven TEsts in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries, the most for an Asian captain.

Kohli stepped down as the T20I captain last year ahead of the T20 World Cup and was recently removed as the ODI captain.

