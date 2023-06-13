Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was as surprised as everyone at Virat Kohli’s decision to step down as India’s Test captain in 2022. Ganguly clarified the board was not prepared for Kohli’s departure and it was his own decision to relinquish the role after the South Africa series.

The declaration comes in the aftermath of India’s loss to Australia in the World Test Championship final with Rohit Sharma’s captaincy and leadership abilities in question. Many have sought Kohli to be reinstated as the captain while highlighting his impressive record.

Ganguly explained the BCCI were caught off-guard when Kohli made the decision and only he can explain the reasons. The former India batter said after that they had no better option than Rohit Sharma to take over.

“BCCI were not prepared for Virat Kohli leaving the Test captaincy. It was unexpected for us also after the South Africa tour. Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left the captaincy. There is no point talking about this now because Virat Kohli left the Test captaincy. Selectors had to appoint an India captain. And Rohit was the best option at that time,” Sourav Ganguly told Aaj Tak in an exclusive interview.

Earlier in 2021, BCCI’s decision to replace Kohli with Rohit as ODI captain, despite his intention to continue, sparked a firestorm of speculation about his relationship with the board and Ganguly. Kohli resigned as T20 captain ahead of the World Cup in October and was then removed as ODI captain ahead of the South Africa tour in December.

These events set the rumour mill running over Kohli and Ganguly’s equation as opposing narratives emerged over how the situation was handled.

The saga took an unexpected turn in January last year when he resigned as Test captain less than 24 hours after India’s series loss in South Africa.

During his tenure, Kohli won 40 Test matches and saw 11 draws from 68 matches. This is the fourth best record for an Indian Test captain.

