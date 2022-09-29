Former India captain Virat Kohli was shot talking to his wife Anushka Sharma on a video call in the team bus while the squad was headed back to their hotel after the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday.

The fans had gathered around the bus and were cheering Kohli’s name while the ace batter was talking over a video call. Noticing the fans shouting and cheering, Kohli turned his screen towards the fans that showed him talking to Anushka and smiled. The fans went crazy over the gesture.

The video of the event was posted on Twitter and went viral like wildfire.

Watch the video here:

Skipper Rohit Sharma was also seen gesturing towards the fans in an animated manner.

Both the batters had failed to have a significant impact on the scorecard in the match against Proteas while chasing a target of 107.

While Rohit was out for a duck, Kohli was sent back to the pavilion for three runs on a fiery pitch which assisted fast bowlers for the most part of the game.

The duo of KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the Indian ship after two early wickets and ensured an India win without any further hiccups. Both batters scored their individual half-century.

