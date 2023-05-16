The post, seemingly a passing of the baton, comes a day after Ravi Shastri suggested India should play T20Is without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
A week ago, Shubman Gill was left stranded on an unbeaten 94 runs against Lucknow Super Giants. He spoke about being hopeful of getting a century in the remaining couple of games. Eight days later, in Ahmedabad, his prediction and wish came true.
Gill scored his maiden IPL century against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium. It was only a matter of time if you notice his career trajectory. He had slammed an ODI double hundred, a total of four centuries in the 50-over format, one in the T20Is and two in Test matches. A big score in the IPL was coming and it did.
His first IPL century, 101 from 58 balls, took him to second in the Orange Cap list (with 576 runs) – only behind Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis (631 runs). Enroute his ton, Gill scored the third-fastest fifty for GT, reaching the landmark in 22 balls.
His India teammate and senior batter Virat Kohli took to Instagram to applaud Gill and his knock. He wrote, “There’s potential and then there’s gill. Go on and lead the next generation. God bless you @shubmangill” coupled with a star emoji.
The post, seemingly a passing of the baton, comes a day after former India coach Ravi Shastri suggested India should play the shortest format without Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
Gill’s knock also put him in esteemed company. He joined the likes of Kohli, Rohit, Suresh Raina, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav as India players who have scored a T20I century and an IPL century.
Meanwhile, the century played a key role in Gujarat Titans’ win and passage into the IPL playoffs. They became the first team to qualify for the knockouts and are certain to finish in the top-two.
GT will look to continue their momentum when they take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on 21 May where Gill and Kohli will be up against each other.
