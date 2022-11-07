Former India captain Virat Kohli is back in form and has been scoring runs consistently for the side, especially in the ongoing T20 World Cup. But the right-handed batter went through a lean patch before finally ending his century drought during the Asia Cup fixture against Afghanistan. Kohli struck his 71st international ton and first T20I hundred during that game.

The right-hander recently revealed that the only person who reached out to him during his rough phase was MS Dhoni.

“The only person who genuinely reached out to me was MS Dhoni. For me, that is such a blessing to know that I could have a such a strong bond and relationship with someone who is so senior to me. It’s more like a friendship based on a lot of mutual respect, and that’s one of the things he mentioned in the same message reaching out to me. It was, ‘when you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual, people forget to ask you how you are doing’,” Kohli revealed in a podcast recorded for his IPL side Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“It hit home to me. I was like, ‘this is it’. I have always been looked at like someone who is very confident, very mentally strong, who can endure any situation and circumstance, find a way and show us the way. Sometimes, what you realise is that at any given time, you really need to take a couple of steps back and understand how you are doing, how your well-being is,” the player further said.

In five games that Kohli has played so far in this T20 World Cup, he has notched up three fifties and played a massive role in India’s famous win against Pakistan in the first match.

India have qualified for the semi-finals and will now take on England on Thursday in Adelaide.

