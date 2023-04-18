Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni share a special bond and the Delhi cricketer has never tried to hide his respect and affection for the former cricketer. They both met once again on Monday in the IPL 2023 where Chennai Super Kings defeated Royal Challenger Bangalore by eight runs.

IPL 2023: Full coverage | Points table | Schedule | Results | Orange Cap | Purple Cap​

The duo was seen having a long chat after the match and exchanging pleasantries. And now Kohli has shared a picture of them together on Twitter with a special caption that has won the hearts of millions on the social media platform.

While Dhoni rarely speaks to the media about his personal life, Kohli has quite often thanked Dhoni in public for providing support in tough times. In 2017, when Dhoni handed over the white-ball captaincy to Kohli, the 34-year-old declared on Twitter that Dhoni “will always be his captain”.

Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him. You’ll always be my captain @msdhoni Bhai 😊😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017

Also recently, Kohli on RCB Podcast opened up about how Dhoni helped him during the period when he was struggling for runs. Kohli revealed that Dhoni was the only one to reach out to him apart from his childhood coach and family.

“What is interesting is that throughout this phase apart from Anushka, who has been the biggest source of strength for me because she has been with me throughout this whole time and she has seen me very closely as how have I felt, things that I have gone through, the kind of things that have happened…the only person who, apart from my childhood coach and family…genuinely reached out to me has been MS Dhoni,” Kohli said.

“He reached out to me and you can rarely get in touch with him. If I call him on any random day, 99 percent he will not pick up (the phone), because he just does not look at the phone. So, for him to reach out to me…twice it has happened now and one of the things that he’d mentioned in the message while reaching out to me was that: ‘when you are expected to be strong and looked at as a strong individual people forget to ask how are you doing?’”

“So, it (Dhoni’s words) hit home for me because I have always been looked at as someone who is very confident, mentally very strong, who can endure any circumstances and find a way and show us the way. Sometimes, what you realise is that at any given point of time in life as a human being you need to take a couple of steps backwards, understand how you are doing, how your wellbeing is placed.”

Kohli shared the Indian dressing room with Dhoni for 11 years between 2008 and 2019.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.