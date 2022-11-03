India have announced themselves as one of the top contenders for the ICC T20 World Cup this year, thanks to the commendable team efforts and notably the swashbuckling form of star batter Virat Kohli.

On Wednesday, during the thrilling contest against Bangladesh, Kohli shone again with the bat and scripted history by becoming the leading run-scorer in T20 World Cup history.

Overall, the Australia trip has been going well for him. Recently, he was spotted meeting the HC Melbourne Women’s Hockey team. A fan shared a photograph of the meeting on their Twitter handle and the frame unquestionably caught the attention of the Indian fans.

Virat Kohli with HC Melbourne Women’s Hockey team. pic.twitter.com/50m3CNeiqh — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 3, 2022



In the photo, Kohli is seen posing with the players of the HC Melbourne Women’s Hockey squad. The girls were also looking happy while sharing the memorable frame with the legendary cricketer. The caption of the post reads, “Virat Kohli with HC Melbourne Women’s Hockey team.”

Since being uploaded, the special moment has garnered more than 14,000 likes on Twitter. Fans went on to highlight the stardom of Kohli as he shares a huge fan base across the world.

A user noted, “God of cricket for a reason.”

God of cricket for a reason — иєѕн (@mid_619) November 3, 2022



Another person tagged him as an “international crush.”

International Crush — ViratFan (@pro_kohli) November 3, 2022



An individual wrote, “Truly a global ambassador for Sports inspiring across borders. Once-in-a-generation player.”

Truly a global ambassador for Sports inspiring across borders. Once in a generation player. — Capt Aman (@CaptAmanKhurana) November 3, 2022



HC Melbourne Women’s Hockey team are competing in the 2022 Sultana Bran Women’s Hockey One League. The Hannah Gravenall-led side has come out victorious in three of their four games so far and are in the second position.

On Wednesday, India reclaimed the top spot of Group 2 following their closely contested 5-run win against Bangladesh. Apart from Kohli’s unbeaten 64, KL Rahul also lit up the show with a comeback fifty. The bowlers also did well in the final stage of the rain-reduced game while defending 151 runs in the 16 overs. Both Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya got two wickets each.

