While Virat Kohli is without any doubt a batting great not just in India but the world across, he’s also no stranger to constant criticism given his low points in recent years.

From late 2019 to the second half of 2022, he couldn’t get any century. This led his detractors to question if he was actually in league with players like Sachin Tendulkar. But then in 2022, he got back in form with a memorable match-winning knock against Pakistan in a nail-biting T20 World Cup clash in Melbourne. He broke the lull in overseas Tests too with a century in the recent series in the West Indies.

However, the classy batter knows the lows to be inevitable and is armed with the grit to pull through it all.

“But what has truly defined me as a person is my ability to stay resilient and keep pushing forward, no matter how difficult the circumstances,” Kohli told The Indian Express.

The 34-year-old, who besides being on the dot in the game is also one of the fittest cricketers around, understands the “importance of self-belief and staying true to myself”.

And for the critics, Kohli said, “People will always have opinions and judgments, but I have learned to trust my instincts and have confidence in my abilities. This self-belief has been the driving force behind all my achievements on the cricket field.”

As the Asia Cup and then the all-important ODI World Cup draw closer, Kohli would be the front and centre of the Indian batting attack and he looks on his big-time knocks to draw inspiration and take the challenge head-on.

“This self-belief helps me stay positive and focused on improving my game… I draw inspiration from my past successes and learnings. Reflecting on the moments when I performed at my best and analysing the areas where I can improve from losses, helps me grow as a player. Every setback becomes an opportunity for me to come back stronger,” he added.

One of the key elements of Kohli’s training regimen is his focus on fitness, which ensures he stays injury free despite the match load. And equally important is making sure he gets enough rest to recover.

“When it comes to training, I believe in pushing myself to the limit. I engage in a combination of strength training, agility drills, and endurance exercises. It’s all about building a strong foundation to handle the challenges of the game and stay injury-free,” he explained.

“Of course, rest and recovery are equally crucial. Giving my body enough time to recover from intense training sessions is essential for peak performance. So, I make sure to get enough sleep and listen to my body’s needs.”