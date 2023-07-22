It was a momentous day on Day two of the second Test between West Indies and India in Port of Spain. Not only because everyone saw Virat Kohli’s 29th Test century coming, but also the way how Ravichandran Ashwin carried on India’s fortunes after Kohli’s dismissal with small yet precious partnerships.

At stumps on Day 2, West Indies were in a steady yet precarious position at 86/1, still trailing India by a tricky 362 runs. India had gone onto post 438 after a fine century from Kohli, and fifties from Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin on Friday.

Virat Kohli turns back the clock

Every time Virat Kohli plays a big knock or scores a century, it’s that one word that triggers everyone’s mind —Dominance.

On Friday, it was the same old story for Kohli, but the way he did it and the fact that he scored a Test century on overseas soil for the first time in five years made it even more special.

However, it was his dogged determination on a tricky Trinidad surface that did Kohli wonders on Friday.

The outfield in Port of Spain was a slow one on Friday, but Kohli, taking in all his experience of playing 500 international matches, showcased why he remains among the best Test batters in the world.

Yes, Kohli has battled even tougher opposition than the current West Indies side, but irrespective of the team he is facing, Kohli nails his job to perfection.

2002: #SachinTendulkar scores his 29th Test century at Queen's Park Oval. 2023: #ViratKohli scores his 29th Test century at Queen's Park Oval. Following the Master Blaster's 👣 to greatness ✨#WIvIND #JioCinema #SabJawaabMilenge pic.twitter.com/poB67JPH9P — JioCinema (@JioCinema) July 21, 2023

On Friday, time and again, Kohli brought up his exquisite cover drives while also showcasing his defensive solidity.

For Kohli, it was just about adapting to difficult conditions. And on Friday, Kohli displayed what is arguably his biggest strength in Test cricket — Adaptability.

In the first Test in Dominica, Kohli had come under scrutiny for his rather slow scoring rate. He had taken 81 deliveries to score his first boundary and failed to register another boundary for the next 43 balls. Yet, it’s his patience and perseverance that pays off every time Kohli walks out to the field to bat.

In the first Test, Kohli had taken 182 deliveries to reach only 76, but in less than even that (180 balls) on Friday, the 34-year-old brought up his 29th Test century, equalling Sir Don Bradman for the feat.

“He [Virat Kohli] is batting very well. As a batting coach, I think cricket is about adaptability. Playing one type of game, he is an aggressive player who likes to dominate, but the better player is one who can change his game. Someone who can play according to the conditions and team requirements is a better player for the team,” Vikram Rathour had said before the match.

Who knows, maybe Kohli’s best is yet to come.

Ravindra Jadeja and that DRS call

Controversy erupted in Port of Spain on Friday when Ravindra Jadeja was dismissed. Kemar Roach was bowling the 104th over of the Indian innings, and the incident happened in the fifth delivery of that over.

Roach unleashed a delivery wide outside the off stump, and Jadeja drove away from his body, only to see wicketkeeper Joshua da Silva take the catch and roar into celebrations with the rest of the West Indies team.

The hosts appealed for the dismissal but Jadeja could not believe it, neither could umpire Marais Erasmus. It was given a firm not out by Erasmus but West Indies went for the review.

When TV umpire Michael Gough requested for a replay, it was clearly shown that Jadeja had in fact played it away from his body.

However, when the UltraEdge rolled in, it seemed as though Jadeja’s bat was closer to the front pad and that the all-rounder had got an inside edge off his bat. And as a result, the UltraEdge had showed a clear spike, and if it was to believed, the ball had directly come off Jadeja’s bat en route to the wicketkeeper.

Commentator Darren Ganga later clarified on the dismissal, saying that Jadeja had in fact nicked the ball. “This is the actual replay and the ball part. There was no contact with bat on pad,” Ganga said on air during the replay.

“This is the correct UltraEdge. And the right decision was made in the end, that is the most important thing.

“Just to clear that issue up and basically set the record straight, no fault of the umpires or the system, it’s just a glitch that took place,” he added.

Windies display resistance with huge task in hand

West Indies would have got what they wanted had they not lost Tagenarine Chanderpaul for 33. The Indian bowlers found it tough on a slow Trinidad surface, with spinners Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin bowling the bulk of the overs. And had it not been for an edge off Tagenarine’s bat en route to Ashwin at short third man off Jadeja’s ball, West Indies could have ended the day with all 10 wickets in hand.

Chanderpaul got off to a rather sedate start, taking 58 deliveries to collect his first boundary and reach the double figures. He then went onto counter-attack Mohammed Siraj in the 32nd, tackling the short balls with precision.

However, not long after, in the 35th over, Chanderpaul was dismissed, and all of a sudden, skipper Kraigg Brathwaite had to start afresh with debutant Kirk McKenzie at the other end.

Momentum would have been on West Indies’ side had Chanderpaul stayed on for longer. But, that’s not to say they are out of it yet, because they are not. In fact, the first session on the third day could go a long way in deciding the fate of Windies’ hopes in the Trinidad Test. Moreover, it will be interesting to see how the pitch will play out on Saturday as the series approaches a crucial juncture.