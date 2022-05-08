Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and other cricketers extend heartfelt wishes on Mother's Day

The second Sunday of May is celebrated as the Mother’s Day around the world every year. To mark the occasion, several cricketers took to their social media handles and posted heartwarming wishes for their mothers.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of his mother with their cat.

“We may have a thousand worries in the world, but our mother’s main worry will still remain whether we’ve had food on time. Such is a mother’s love! Here’s my Aai with our adopted cat. They share a special bond - he has his meals only when Aai is having hers," Tendulkar tweeted.

We may have a thousand worries in the world, but our mother’s main worry will still remain whether we’ve had food on time. Such is a mother’s love! Here’s my Aai with our adopted cat. They share a special bond - he has his meals only when Aai is having hers #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/2m8jSdm0QD — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 8, 2022

Former India captain Virat Kohli wrote, “A lot of love and happiness to all mother’s (sic). Your strength is unmatched and here’s wishing you a very Happy Mother’s Day".

A lot of love and happiness to all mother's. Your strength is unmatched and here's wishing you a very Happy Mother's Day. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 8, 2022

Here are some of the other tweets from other cricketers:

“ਆਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਿਲਾਂ ਟਲ ਜਾਨਦਿਆਂ ਨੇ

ਮੇਰੀ ਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਦੁਆਂਵਾਂ ਚ ਅਸਰ ਇਨਾਂ” ਰਬ ਮਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੰਮੀ ੳਮਰਾਂ ਬਕਸ਼ੇ Aane se pehle mushkilein tal jaati hain

Meri maa ki duaon mein asar itna hai Rab maao ko lambi umr de #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/rQwZHPbFSs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 8, 2022

We celebrate their existence everyday, but even more on this day Happy Mothers’ Day #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/Pn8ESTTFiJ — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 8, 2022

Wishing a very Happy Mother’s Day to the two most amazing women in my life ❤️ it takes amazing women to become amazing moms and you both prove this each day! Thank you for always holding everything together @hazelkeech #HappyMothersDay2022 pic.twitter.com/BH8OFlcThb — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 8, 2022

Wishing you a very Happy #MothersDay Maa , @PriyankaCRaina & all the mother’s out there I feel blessed to be surrounded by such great mothers, you both are a true inspiration for me! Words will never be enough to describe how much I love & admire you both! ❤️ #Lifelines pic.twitter.com/SQRLSWOPGF — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 8, 2022

Happy Mother’s Day, Mothers. You are loved and appreciated.#MothersDay — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) May 8, 2022

Happy Mother’s to our beautiful mothers! Lief julle oneindig baie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SLBrTbtl04 — Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) May 8, 2022

Happy first Mothers Day to my beautiful wife you’re the most incredible mum Rylee could ever ask for, we’re both so lucky. Here’s to all the mums, grandmothers, caretakers and everything else in between - you’re my hero #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/r28wOfx9vk — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) May 8, 2022

