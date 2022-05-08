Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and other cricketers extend heartfelt wishes on Mother's Day

Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and other cricketers extend heartfelt wishes on Mother's Day

The second Sunday of May is celebrated as the Mother’s Day around the world every year. To mark the occasion, several cricketers took to their social media handles and posted heartwarming wishes for their mothers.

Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a  picture of his mother with their cat.

File image of Yuvraj Singh along with his mother. Image Courtesy: @YUVSTRONG12

“We may have a thousand worries in the world, but our mother’s main worry will still remain whether we’ve had food on time. Such is a mother’s love! Here’s my Aai with our adopted cat. They share a special bond - he has his meals only when Aai is having hers," Tendulkar tweeted.

Former India captain Virat Kohli wrote, “A lot of love and happiness to all mother’s (sic). Your strength is unmatched and here’s wishing you a very Happy Mother’s Day".

Here are some of the other tweets from other cricketers:

Updated Date: May 08, 2022 18:02:43 IST

