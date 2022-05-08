Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and other cricketers extend heartfelt wishes on Mother's Day

The second Sunday of May is celebrated as the Mother’s Day around the world every year. To mark the occasion, several cricketers took to their social media handles and posted heartwarming wishes for their mothers.
Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar shared a picture of his mother with their cat.
“We may have a thousand worries in the world, but our mother’s main worry will still remain whether we’ve had food on time. Such is a mother’s love! Here’s my Aai with our adopted cat. They share a special bond - he has his meals only when Aai is having hers," Tendulkar tweeted.
We may have a thousand worries in the world, but our mother’s main worry will still remain whether we’ve had food on time. Such is a mother’s love!
Here’s my Aai with our adopted cat. They share a special bond - he has his meals only when Aai is having hers #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/2m8jSdm0QD
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 8, 2022
Former India captain Virat Kohli wrote, “A lot of love and happiness to all mother’s (sic). Your strength is unmatched and here’s wishing you a very Happy Mother’s Day".
A lot of love and happiness to all mother's. Your strength is unmatched and here's wishing you a very Happy Mother's Day. — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 8, 2022
Here are some of the other tweets from other cricketers:
“ਆਣ ਤੋਂ ਪਹਿਲਾ ਮੁਸ਼ਕਿਲਾਂ ਟਲ ਜਾਨਦਿਆਂ ਨੇ
ਮੇਰੀ ਮਾਂ ਦੀ ਦੁਆਂਵਾਂ ਚ ਅਸਰ ਇਨਾਂ”
ਰਬ ਮਾਵਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਲੰਮੀ ੳਮਰਾਂ ਬਕਸ਼ੇ
Aane se pehle mushkilein tal jaati hain
Meri maa ki duaon mein asar itna hai
Rab maao ko lambi umr de #HappyMothersDay pic.twitter.com/rQwZHPbFSs
— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 8, 2022
We celebrate their existence everyday, but even more on this day Happy Mothers’ Day #OrangeArmy #ReadyToRise #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/Pn8ESTTFiJ — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) May 8, 2022
Wishing a very Happy Mother’s Day to the two most amazing women in my life ❤️ it takes amazing women to become amazing moms and you both prove this each day! Thank you for always holding everything together @hazelkeech #HappyMothersDay2022 pic.twitter.com/BH8OFlcThb
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother’s Day ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lz0vdmTkpA — Ravi Bishnoi (@bishnoi0056) May 8, 2022
Wishing you a very Happy #MothersDay Maa , @PriyankaCRaina & all the mother’s out there I feel blessed to be surrounded by such great mothers, you both are a true inspiration for me! Words will never be enough to describe how much I love & admire you both! ❤️ #Lifelines pic.twitter.com/SQRLSWOPGF
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother’s Day, Mothers. You are loved and appreciated.#MothersDay — Mpumelelo Mbangwa (@mmbangwa) May 8, 2022
Happy Mother’s to our beautiful mothers! Lief julle oneindig baie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SLBrTbtl04
— Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) May 8, 2022
Happy first Mothers Day to my beautiful wife you’re the most incredible mum Rylee could ever ask for, we’re both so lucky. Here’s to all the mums, grandmothers, caretakers and everything else in between - you’re my hero #MothersDay pic.twitter.com/r28wOfx9vk — Megan Schutt (@megan_schutt) May 8, 2022
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, IPl Live Score UpdateLatest IPL Schedule 2022 , and , IPl 2022 Points tableEntertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Yuvraj Singh said the result of the Test would not have changed if the team had waited for Sachin Tendulkar to complete his double ton.
Known as Master Blaster, Tendulkar ruled the game of cricket as well as broke every possible batting record in his 24 years of cricketing career
Mother’s Day is celebrated every year to honour and recognise the love of all mothers