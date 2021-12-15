Virat Kohli press conference: 'Can count this as 71st century', Twitterati hail batting maesto for not holding back

Virat Kohli said Wednesday he was told only 90 minutes before the official announcement that he had been sacked as India's one-day captain.

Kohli quit as T20 skipper after the recent World Cup and last week lost the ODI job too, with India's cricket board saying it wanted Rohit Sharma to lead in both white-ball formats.

The surprise announcement came in one line at the bottom of a press release by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) about the Test squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa.

"I was contacted one and a half hours before the selection meeting on the 8th for the Test series and there was no prior communication to me at all," Kohli told reporters Wednesday ahead of the team's departure for South Africa, where they will play three Tests and three ODIs.

"Before ending the call I was told that the five selectors had decided that I would not be the ODI captain, to which I replied, 'ok fine'," the 33-year-old said.

Kohli will still captain India in the Tests in South Africa but press reports suggested that he had decided to skip the subsequent ODI series in a huff.

But Kohli denied this, telling reporters Wednesday that he "was and am available for selection" and hit out at sections of the media for "writing lies".

"Nothing can derail me from being motivated to play for India," he said. "I am very focused and mentally prepared and very excited to go to South Africa and do the best that I can for my team."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Kohli's candid revelations at the press conference:

.@imVkohli press conference exposes obfuscation and chicanery by the BCCI’s highest officials. Sad and deplorable — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 15, 2021

The BCCI might have never imagined it two months ago. Now their biggest headache is a Virat Kohli press conference. — Siddhartha Vaidyanathan (@sidvee) December 15, 2021

Virat Kohli on fire. Can count this as 71st century IMO. — Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) December 15, 2021

For those waiting for Kohli's next ton, see his PC — Amit (@nottheamit) December 15, 2021

All I want for Kohli is a stellar SA series. A perfect slap on the face for all the disrespect a man of his stature has had to endure. — Sonali (@samtanisonali1) December 15, 2021

I said in the summer that folk didn't deserve Virat Kohli. I stand by every single word of that — Longbob Jimshanks (@Cricketjim84) December 14, 2021

Virat Kohli has always been an extraordinary cricketer. In the last few months he has proven he’s a special person too. It’s easy for regular people to be fearless, but it gets increasingly difficult with so much to lose. Nothing but admiration and respect for the king. — Rupin Kale (@Vegansportlover) December 15, 2021

Kohli is an absolute professional. Many could learn a thing or two from him on how to handle controversies and other outside pressure — The Friendly Neighborhood Expert (@madaddie24) December 15, 2021

Season finale of Succession being played out by BCCI itself. We did not see this coming. — Abijit Ganguly (@AbijitG) December 15, 2021

Virat Kohli is available. Source: Virat Kohli#SAvIND — Manoj Dimri (@manoj_dimri) December 15, 2021

With inputs from AFP

