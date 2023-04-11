New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli shared a photo of himself and daughter Vamika Kohli on microblogging site Twitter on Tuesday. In the photograph, the father-daughter duo sat on the fence of the swimming pool. Vamika is the first born of Kohli and his actor-wife Anushka Sharma.

Virat shared the photo with a red heart emoji. He wore a blue swimming costume and a beige cap, while his daughter was seen in a blue and pink swimsuit.

The post grabbed attention of many on social media. Some even flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the photo. “Like Father, Like Daughter!” a user commented. Another added, “The sweetest pic on the internet today”.

RCB vs LSG in IPL

On Monday, RCB captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli and Glenn Maxwell struck half centuries to drive them to an imposing 212/2 against Lucknow Super Giants in an Indian Premier League match.

Du Plessis hit an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, Kohli collected 61 runs from 44 balls, and the two of them combined to score 96 runs for the opening wicket.

In the end, LSG won the match by one wicket thanks to some late heroics by Nicholas Pooran.

