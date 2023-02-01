Virat Kohli is enjoying a short break before the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. The right-handed batter roared back to form last year and has played a pivotal role in many of India’s recent wins. Kohli is presently on a trip to Rishikesh with wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika. The batter shared a photograph from his vacation where he can be seen trekking with family.

In the photo, Kohli can be seen carrying Vamika on his shoulders. Anushka’s back is visible to the camera as she is walking ahead of the others. Kohli shared the image on his social media handles with a couple of emojis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Anushka Sharma also shared photos of their trek, with the caption, “There’s a mountain in the mountains and there is no one at the top …”.

In the pictures, the couple can be seen enjoying the natural beauty of their surroundings. One of the photos captures Kohli holding Vamika as the toddler dips her hand in a stream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AnushkaSharma1588 (@anushkasharma)



Several of Kohli’s fans took to social media to shower appreciation on the photos. Many of them filled the comment section with heart emojis.

This is not the only photo Kohli has posted recently. A few days ago, the right-handed batter shared a sun-kissed selfie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)



Earlier, Kohli was spotted visiting the Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh with Anushka. Before that, the couple offered prayers at an ashram in Vrindavan.

The star batter, along with skipper Rohit Sharma have been rested for the T20I series against New Zealand. Kohli will be part of the Indian team for the first Test against Australia, which will be held from 9 February at Nagpur.

Kohli was last seen in an ODI against the Black Caps. India crushed New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match series. However, Kohli failed to produce anything significant with the bat. Before that, he had slammed two tons against Sri Lanka in three ODIs. In the final game in Thiruvananthapuram, Kohli smashed 166 off 110 deliveries to bring up his 46th century in the format.

The ex-India captain also shattered Sachin Tendulkar’s record for the maximum number of centuries at home with 21 hundreds to his credit. Kohli is just four hundreds away from breaking Tendulkar’s record for most ODI centuries.

