Virat Kohli overwhelmed by words from visually-impaired fangirl, pledges to meet her in England

India’s star batter Virat Kohli has a massive fanbase not only in India but also around the world. As the cricketer celebrated his 34th birthday on 5th November, numerous special wishes were showered from every nook and corner of the globe. Among others, a visually-impaired girl from England congratulated Kohli and lauded the Indian player for always being an inspiration. While being interviewed by sports journalist Vimal Kumar, the fangirl recognised as Ellie passed a message to Kohli by saying, “Continue doing what you are doing because it motivates people. I can’t be able to see him, but I will love to hear him. That will be really enjoyable. Cricket is a sport that makes people happy.”

Ellie’s mother who is also quite enthusiastic about cricket was accompanying her during the conversation. She explained how Ellie became an Indian fan despite residing in England and Kohli was immensely responsible for this. The fangirl also expressed her desire to meet her idol in future.

Dear @imVkohli , watched you as young prodigy but more than your staggering numbers, today’s lovely gesture to Ellie will be an unforgettable memory of my life. This was my little Birthday gift to you, Champion. Best wishes always #HappyBirthdayViratKohli https://t.co/ij5SSCW2e0 pic.twitter.com/W07Qje3Pk5 — Vimal कुमार (@Vimalwa) November 5, 2022



After the encounter, Kumar tweeted, “Dear Kohli, watched you as a young prodigy but more than your staggering numbers, today’s lovely gesture to Ellie will be an unforgettable memory of my life. This was my little Birthday gift to you, Champion. Best wishes always.”

Kumar, who went to meet Kohli after the practice season, informed the cricketer about Ellie. With no surprise, the words from the fan warmed his heart. The overwhelmed Kohli moreover revealed that he would like to meet her when he would visit England later.



As per the chat with Kohli shared on Kumar’s YouTube channel, the Indian icon stated, “Hi Ellie, it was very sweet of you to send this message to me. I want to extend my gratitude to your mother as well for your kind remarks. I feel really privileged and grateful that I was able to have an impact on your life and inspire you in some way. and encourage your optimism for the future. I am looking forward to meeting you when we come back to England”

Kohli has been in an incredible groove in this ongoing T20 World Cup. The veteran cricketer has been leading the tally of highest individual run-scorer after the conclusion of Group league matches. He has already recorded 246 runs in 5 matches so far including as many as three half-centuries.

India have made themselves included in the final four of the World Cup and in the semi-final battle, the Men in Blue will square off with England on 9 November at the Adelaide Oval.

