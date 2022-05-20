Virat Kohli opens up on taking a break from cricket

Virat Kohli's batting form had become a major concern as he wasn't really among runs in the on-going IPL 2022. But the right-hander showed his class during the clash against Gujarat Titans and smashed a 54-ball 73 at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday evening. Before the runs came, plenty of former players wanted Kohli to take a break from the game to get back in the groove.

Reacting to the suggestions, Kohli, in an interaction with Star Sports, said that taking a break would be helpful in rejuvenating him mentally and physically.

"It is definitely a thing that one needs to consider because you don't want to do something which you are not a part of 100% and I have always believed in that in my life. So to take a break and when to take a break is obviously something that I need to take a call on, but it is only a healthy decision for anyone to take some time off and just rejuvenate yourself mentally and physically. Not so much physically because physical fitness you keep up with through the course of playing cricket all the time, but it is a mental kind of reset that you need, and you want to be excited for what you are doing," Kohli said ahead of the RCB vs GT fixture.

"So I don't think there is anything wrong in that. It's a very healthy thing to think of especially with the amount of cricket that we play nowadays and the amount of cricket that I have played in the last 10-11 years as I mentioned. It's only a thing of creating a balance and finding that balance which is right for you as an individual moving forward and I'll definitely discuss this with all the people involved - Rahul bhai, the Indian team management, everyone to chart out whatever is best for myself and for the team definitely," he added.

He played a crucial role in RCB's 8-wicket win against the Titans as they chased down a target of 170 runs with more than an over to spare.

Kohli and the new RCB skipper Faf du Plessis stitched a stand of 115 runs for the first wicket. Faf scored 44 off 38.

Later, Glenn Maxwell took the charge and struck an unbeaten 40 in 18 deliveries to take the side home. RCB's playoffs qualification now depends on the result of the match between Delhi Capital and Mumbai Indians. If DC clinch a win, they will march ahead.

