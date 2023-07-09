There was a time, not very long ago, when four batsmen – Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Kane Williamson and Joe Root — ruled international cricket. ‘Fab Four’ was the club they were said to be. But former Indian batter and expert Aakash Chopra believes that Virat Kohli has slipped out of the elite group. In fact, he argues there no longer is a ‘Fab Four’.

Virat Kohli hasn’t had the best of time lately, particularly after he came out of the captaincy role. Although he had one memorable knock last year at the T20 World Cup, which saw him heroically stealing the game from the jaws of India’s arch-rivals Pakistan, he has been able to keep up the tempo as well.

Chopra, while speaking on his YouTube channel, underscored that this year so far Virat Kohli had scored 1277 runs in 25 games at an average of just 29.69. In the WTC final last month, which India lost to Australia last month with a humiliating margin of 209 runs, Kohli could gather just 63 runs in both innings.

“Virat Kohli’s numbers have plummeted. He has played 25 matches – 1277 runs, which does not suit him. He has an average of 29.69 and he has scored just one century overall, which came against Australia on the Ahmedabad ground,” Chopra said.

This is what he argued has changed the picture.

“Virat Kohli, Joe Root, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson were a sure shot ‘Fab Four’ at one point. In fact, even David Warner’s name was present in that list. We are talking about Test cricket. We are talking about the period between 2014 and 2019. But we don’t have a ‘Fab Four’ now, only a ‘Fab Three’,” said Chopra.

David Warner is also a batter is said to be trying to break into elite club lately, but Chopra argued he wasn’t there as it is.

“David Warner – 23 matches, 1250 runs, an average of 32.89. He has two centuries in that, including a big one. I feel at this point in time, as things stand now, Warner and Kohli are not part of the ‘Fab Four’,” said Chopra.

India are set to kick off their over a month-long tour of the West Indies with a Test series starting 12 July. India will play two Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is.

