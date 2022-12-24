India batter and ex-captain Virat Kohli is once again hitting headlines following his on-field heated exchange. The event transpired at the near end of the second day’s play of the India-Bangladesh second Test at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Friday.

Kohli became furious about opponent batter Najmul Hossain Shanto unnecessarily taking breaks. The occasional pauses were certainly affecting the fielding side. When there was just one delivery left to call it a day, Shanto – standing at the non-striker end – went on to tie his shoelace. The antics seemed needless to Kohli who angrily told Shanto that he could even remove his shirt.



A clip of the incident surfaced on the internet. The Bangladesh opener can be spotted going down to adjust his shoelace on the fifth delivery of the sixth over during Bangladesh’s second innings.

The umpire was standing right beside him waiting for the player to be ready. The irrelevant delay did not go down well with Kohli leaving him evidently frustrated. The former India captain then poked fun at Shanto by indicating his own jersey. Kohli was heard saying to the Bangladesh cricketer, “You can open your shirt as well.”

Earlier at the beginning of Bangladesh’s batting, Shanto took time to decide upon his bat. Right after coming to the crease, he asked to alter his willow. The 12th man appeared on the field carrying a number of options. Shanto examined each one of them until finding a preferable bat.

India are not too far to record a whitewash against Bangladesh in the two-match Test series. They came out victorious in the first game and now are sitting in a dominant position in the second Test.

Winning the toss, Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan decided to bat first and the hosts produced 227 runs in the first innings.

In reply, Indian batters – Shreyas Iyer (87 off 105 balls) and Rishabh Pant (93 off 104 balls) took them to a decent total of 314 runs and ensured an 87-run first-innings lead.

Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals on Day 3 as they lost seven wickets for 162 runs, having a lead of 75 runs after 55 overs.

