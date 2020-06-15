During an interaction in the latest episode of Star Sports' Cricket Connected, former India batsman Gautam Gambhir said that Indian skipper Virat Kohli still has a lot to achieve in his career.

During the interaction, Gambhir said, "You can keep scoring your own runs. There are people like Brian Lara who have got so many runs. People like Jacques Kallis who have won nothing, Virat Kohli, at the moment, has won nothing to be honest, as a leader.”

Gambhir went on to add that Kohli has a lot to achieve, "He can keep scoring his own runs. But for me, in a team sport, till the time you don’t win those big trophies, you will never be considered... probably you will never fulfill your entire career."

Gambhir opined that Kohli needs to understand that all his players are different individuals and needs to figure out what best use he could make of them.

Kohli has registered 27 Test hundreds, and 43 ODI hundreds. He has also scored over 11,000 runs in the ODIs.

According to a report in NDTV, Gambhir and Kohli were part of India's World Cup-winning team in 2011. Kohli has led India to two World Cup semi-finals, but has not managed to win any of them.

In a recent video shared on Hogg's official Youtube page, Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg named a list of players whom he thought would form an “entertaining” ODI team.

From India, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal found a place in the team. Introducing the India skipper, Hogg said, "This guy has had the most catches among any player in ODIs over the year. He’s also had the most runs. He is the captain Virat Kohli."

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 22:18:32 IST

