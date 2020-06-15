Former Australia cricketer Brad Hogg has been quite active on social media, frequently connecting with fans and followers online. Hogg recently revealed his current best ODI XI which saw five Indian players making it to the list.

In a video shared on Hogg's official Youtube page, he named a list of players whom he thought would form an “entertaining” ODI team. He delved into the statistics of the cricketers from the past 12 months.

From India, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal found a place in the team.

“I want to give you an entertaining team. So here is my XI. First up, opening the batting. I call this guy is the sleeping giant. When he is out in the middle, sometimes he looks like he is falling asleep, because he is doing it with such ease and grace. He is from India, its Rohit Sharma,” Hogg said.

“Opening the batting with Rohit Sharma, he is a stocky, little young fella, he is from Australia. I call him the Tik Tok Express at the present moment, because he is dancing the airwaves on social media. It’s David Warner.

Virat Kohli is at No 3 in Hogg's ODI XI list. Introducing Kohli, he said, "This guy has had the most catches among any player in ODIs over the year. He’s also had the most runs. He is the captain Virat Kohli."

Pakistan's Babar Azam surfaced at the fourth number in the list. Hogg said, "I could not find a genuine No 4 to place in this position from the year. So I have picked another No 3. He wears green, I call him the magic man."

England's Ben Stokes was at the fifth position in Hogg's list, while Jos Buttler was at the sixth number.

On deciding the spinning all-rounder of his ODI XI squad, Hogg chose Ravindra Jadeja. He said, “Now at No 7, I want to go with a spinning all-rounder. He is the left-arm spinner, left-handed bat, he is the holier of the XI. He’s got most run-outs of any players in the world in ODIs over the year. It’s Ravindra Jadeja.”

Among the fast bowling players, Hogg chose Mitchell Starc from Australia.

Hogg, however, left out Pat Cummins, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult.

At No 9 in his list was New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson.

The last two names in Hogg's current ODI XI list are Mohammed Shami and Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal

Hogg said, if Shami would have played more World Cup games for India, the team could have had better chance of winning the World Cup.

Brad Hogg current ODI XI: Rohit Sharma, David Warner, Virat Kohli (captain), Babar Azam, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Starc, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal

Updated Date: Jun 15, 2020 12:01:14 IST

