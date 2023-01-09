Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf has once reacted to the outrageous six that Virat Kohli scored off the bowler in a tense T20 World Cup match in October last year. In their first game of the tournament against arch-rivals Pakistan, India were staring down the barrel on 31/4 chasing 160. However, it was an inspired innings of 82 not out off 53 balls from Kohli that helped India clinch a famous win.

The highlight of Kohli’s knock was the consecutive sixes that he hit against Rauf in the penultimate over when India needed 31 off 12 balls. The maximums took the wind out of Pakistan’s sails as India won by four-wicket. The first of the two sixes, that was played down the ground grabbed all the headlines as the execution of the shot is extremely rare.

If Shane Warne bowled the ball of the century, the 5th ball @imVkohli six is arguably shot of the century! Tendulkar at Sharjah, Dhoni at Wankhede, now Kohli in Melbourne: immortal moments by cricketers who have transcended their sport! Salute!#Kohli pic.twitter.com/BLIyoFNXEV — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) October 23, 2022

Recently, pacer Haris Rauf was asked about the six on the Pakistan show ‘Hasna Mana Hai’. In reply, Rauf was full of praise for Kohli and stated that the batter won’t be able to play it again, considering how rare the shot is.

“Of course, it hurt when that went for a six. I didn’t say anything but it hurt me personally. I thought something wrong had happened. Anyone who knows cricket knows what sort of a player he is. He has played that shot now; I don’t think he can do that again. Such shots are quite rare, you can’t hit them again and again. His timing was perfect, and it went for a six,” Rauf said.

This is not the first time Rauf has reacted to the six. Earlier in a separate interview, the fast bowler had said that the shot showed Kohli’s “class”.

“I had no idea that he (Kohli) can hit me down the ground off that length. So when he hit that shot off me, that’s his class. My plan and execution was fine but that shot was all class,” he said.

