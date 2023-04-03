New Delhi: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star batter Virat Kohli got a new tattoo inked on his right arm ahead of the 23rd edition of the Indian Premium League(IPL). A few days ago Kohli got inked by Sunny Bhanushali, the owner and founder of Aliens Tattoo. Kohli’s fans were quite curious to know about the meaning of the former Indian cricket captain’s new tattoo.

The studio’s founder has now revealed the amazing experience he had with the Indian cricketer and the meaning behind Kohli’s new tattoo.

Bhanushali wrote in his blog post that Kohli came into their studio a few years ago with photos of their artwork on his phone. He wanted Bhanushali to work on his next tattoo, but Kohli’s hectic schedule hindered the project from happening.

The ace cricketer, contacted the artist last month with a special request. “He wanted to cover-up his old tattoo with a new one. A new tattoo that would reflect his spirituality, something that would represent the interconnectedness of all things and the source of creation itself, something which depict higher ones and oneness, the structure of life, the source of all,” Bhanushali said.

He further added, “It was clear to me that this tattoo meant a lot to him, and he was determined to get it just right. I poured my heart and soul into the design, meticulously crafting each element to perfection.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aliens Tattoo (@alienstattooindia)

The studio deployed armed security guards and locked the studio on the day of Kohli’s tattoo session, among other measures, to assure the cricketer’s safety.

On the day of the tattoo session, the studio was completely shut and “armed security guards” were deployed to ensure complete safety. “As the hours ticked by, Virat was completely immersed in the process of getting his tattoo. He marvelled at the intricate dot work style and the way that each element of the design came together,” shared Bhanushali.

The session was divided into two parts, keeping in mind Kohli’s busy schedule. The first session lasted for six hours at Aliens Tattoo’s Mumbai studio and the second session was conducted in the Bangalore studio for eight hours.

The Instagram post of Kohli’s tattoo has grabbed the attention of thousands. The post has ranked up to 13,000 likes, and the numbers are still increasing. The tattoo has prompted many to post their thoughts in the comment section.

“Overwhelmed… Obviously, Aliens Tattoo is the best… magical,” posted an Instagram user.

