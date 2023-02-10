Virat Kohli has been a bunny of sorts, not against a specific bowler, but against debutants — being dismissed 19 times in 490 international games after getting out to Todd Murphy on Day 2 of the first Test in Nagpur.

Kohli was dismissed for 12 in what proved to be an unlucky dismissal as he edge the ball down the leg side trying to nudge it fine. Wicket-keeper Alex Carey held on to the catch after juggling a bit as Murphy bagged one of the most-prized wickets on his debut.

Todd Murphy gets the big fish on the very first ball after lunch. Virat Kohli departs after scoring 12 runs off 26 balls.#BorderGavaskarTrophy #INDvAUS #ViratKohli pic.twitter.com/Y85RCPiuAA — SportsCafe (@IndiaSportscafe) February 10, 2023



However, Kohli getting dismissed to debutants is quite hereditary as he is not the only Indian to frequently lose his wicket to debutants and several Indian stalwarts have been dismissed more often.

While legendary Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed 35 times (664 matches) in his career, Mohammed Azharuddin lost his wicket 23 times (433 matches) to debutants. Current Head Coach Rahul Dravid (509 matches) and his compatriot VVS Laxman (220 matches) have both been dismissed on 20 occasions.

Kohli’s poor run in Tests continued as he once again got out quickly. The star Indian batter has not hit a century in Test since 2019 and his last half century as well came 11 innings back — 79 against South Africa in January 2022.

Virat Kohli has been dismissed by a debutant 19 times now in international cricket 😮 He fell to Todd Murphy today after scoring 12 runs! #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/5TxSRV2VwV — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 10, 2023



Kohli’s Test average has now dipped below 50 for quite a long time and it currently is 48.68 after dismissal in Nagpur.

Meanwhile, debutant Murphy bagged a five-wicket haul on debut and became the second Australian off-spinner to achieve the feat against India after Jason Krejza in 2008/09.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.